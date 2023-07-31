During the Final Fantasy FanFest, director Naoki Yoshida revealed a rather fascinating new detail related to the MMO. It has been indicated that the developers of Final Fantasy 14 have been experimenting for over a year with the possibility of make playable within the online video game the old chapters of Final Fantasy in the version Pixel Remasters.

“And with the release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, we thought it would be cool if we could play it in the Gold Saucer,” he revealed. Yoshida. However, it seems that will not be possible, as the developers of Square Enix quickly realized that the new remasters were running on a ‘middleware’.

“So since the game runs on a middleware, if you want to implement it in 14, you have to build another system that can reproduce the middleware within the game. So it’s like building a game system to reproduce a game system. It’s a weird setup,” explained the game’s director.

Square Enix, however, hasn’t quite abandoned the idea yet. Yoshida joked that if there is a “super programmerOut there who thinks they’re up to this mammoth task, Square Enix will gladly accept your application for the job.