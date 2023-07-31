During the Final Fantasy FanFest, director Naoki Yoshida revealed a rather fascinating new detail related to the MMO. It has been indicated that the developers of Final Fantasy 14 have been experimenting for over a year with the possibility of make playable within the online video game the old chapters of Final Fantasy in the version Pixel Remasters.
“And with the release of the Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster series, we thought it would be cool if we could play it in the Gold Saucer,” he revealed. Yoshida. However, it seems that will not be possible, as the developers of Square Enix quickly realized that the new remasters were running on a ‘middleware’.
“So since the game runs on a middleware, if you want to implement it in 14, you have to build another system that can reproduce the middleware within the game. So it’s like building a game system to reproduce a game system. It’s a weird setup,” explained the game’s director.
Square Enix, however, hasn’t quite abandoned the idea yet. Yoshida joked that if there is a “super programmerOut there who thinks they’re up to this mammoth task, Square Enix will gladly accept your application for the job.
Pixel Remasters in Final Fantasy 14: Why?
Yoshida, in explaining that Square Enix is looking for a “super programmer”, is clearly joking, but in any case it is clear that the idea of inserting the Pixel Remasters in Final Fantasy 14 interests him. The reason it’s related to the fact that the director loves the idea of a Final Fantasy 14 as a kind of “theme park” for the series, with references to other games scattered around for players to discover.
Entering the games, then, is then the next step. Furthermore, it is certainly not new to find old games within more modern works. Just think of SEGA’s Yakuza/Like a Dragon series which includes arcade games for playing the publisher’s classics.
