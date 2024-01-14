Naoki Yoshida is really in love with Final Fantasy 14of which it is director, to the point that he would do anything to continue working on it, even if Square Enix fired him. We touched on the topic at the 2024 Fan Festival in Tokyo, where he talked about what would happen to the game if he died or was fired.
In the second hypothesis, Yoshida he would start from the bottom and would even accept an external contract, just to continue working there. If he doesn't succeed in snatching it from the company, he will be content to retire and become one of those players who constantly complain about the game and its developers. In short, his true love for Final Fantasy 14.
What if he dies?
If he died, nothing would happen. As a 50-year-old developer, Yoshida would like to live at least another 20 or 30 years, but if his departure from these sad shores came sooner, his team would be just fine: “Maybe there won't be anyone like me anymore who can talk about an expansion for two hours in front of the huge audience at the Tokyo Dome, but I'm sure that my team could convey the same information and the same enthusiasm.”
After all, Yoshida is not the only one who is in love with Final Fantasy 14. Hironobu Sakaguchithe father of the Final Fantasy series, recently admitted that he spent 80% of his waking hours with Final Fantasy 14 in the first few months he played it.
