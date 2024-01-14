Naoki Yoshida is really in love with Final Fantasy 14of which it is director, to the point that he would do anything to continue working on it, even if Square Enix fired him. We touched on the topic at the 2024 Fan Festival in Tokyo, where he talked about what would happen to the game if he died or was fired.

In the second hypothesis, Yoshida he would start from the bottom and would even accept an external contract, just to continue working there. If he doesn't succeed in snatching it from the company, he will be content to retire and become one of those players who constantly complain about the game and its developers. In short, his true love for Final Fantasy 14.