We are still in the early stages of the life cycle of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalkerbut the director Naoki Yoshidafor friends Yoshi P., is already starting to work on the contents of the next expansionaccording to statements made in an interview with NME.

With the next expansion slated for 2024, we’re basically a quarter of the life cycle of Endwalker 6.X patches. Yet Yoshi P. states that the lineup for all future updates has already been decided and the plot completed in outline, with the director now starting to focus on the content coming with version 7.0, or with the next expansion.

Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, an official artwork

“The main scenario plot for Patch 6.X has already been completed and we have already decided on its conclusion,” says Yoshida. “There is currently script work underway for several patches and detailed plot work. In fact, as far as I’m concerned I’m already thinking about version 7.0.”

Just a few days ago Square Enix released Patch 6.1 of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, which opens the doors to the new narrative cycle that will accompany us for the next few years of the MMO and includes a lot of content, as well as a substantial revamp of PvP. For more details, we recommend reading our special on Final Fantasy 14 update 6.1.