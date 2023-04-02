The expansion of Final Fantasy 14 Stormbloodit’s available for free until’May 8th. On all platforms.

“For a limited time only, the digital version of Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood will be free to game owners and new purchasers of the Final Fantasy 14 Online Starter Edition, which includes A Realm Reborn and the first expansion, Heavensward.”

Square Enix then makes it the free expansion for both new and existing players of Final Fantasy 14 Online. Of course, a valid subscription is always required to run the game.

We’ll let you know later some important details: There is no 30-day free trial, so you cannot try the game and its expansion completely for free. Also, the PC version and the Steam version of Final Fantasy 14 “are treated as separate platforms,” ​​so if you own the Steam version of Final Fantasy 14, that’s where you’ll need to launch the client and download Stormblood; you cannot access your Steam account via the Windows client or vice versa.

The Stormblood expansion for Final Fantasy 14 is also free on PS4 and PS5: just go to the PlayStation Store and download this add-on.

Finally, we point out the information on patch 6.4: release period and first details from Square Enix.