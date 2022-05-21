Valve confirmed that the Final Fantasy 14 with Steam Deck have now been solved with the update (in test version) of the console. Players can then return to play via Valve’s portable platform at Square Enix’s MMO, without fear.

We recall that i Final Fantasy 14 issues with Steam Deck started last March, when the MMO received a new update, which included a new launcher. The latter prevented the game from running via Valve’s portable platform.

Steam Deck

Precisely, the information comes from the most recent patch notes dedicated to the Steam Deck operating system. Valve confirms that the Final Fantasy 14 launcher now works correctly with Proton (the OS) and Steam Deck. For now, we specify, the update is only available in the test version. Specifically, this is version 7.0.2, which should be available to everyone in the short term.

Finally, we specify that this update solves problems dedicated to games such as Age of Chivalry, Chrono Cross, Warhammer Vermintide, and Resident Evil Revelations 2. Finally, there is a fix for Elden Ring, which caused crashes after long gameplay sessions.

Previously, Valve had also confirmed that the frozen games on the console were just a glitch, that’s what happened.