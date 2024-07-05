It was reported by Naoki Yoshida, producer and director of the game in a post on the official website, where he spoke of a “record number of concurrent users that we haven’t seen since the launch of A Realm Reborn in 2013.”

Final Fantasy 14 is having a great time thanks to the launch of Dawntrail, the new expansion, and thanks to the arrival on Xbox. The result is that the Square Enix MMORPG has recorded a New peak of concurrent players on all platforms .

A renewed success

If you remember, A Realm Reborn was the complete relaunch of the gamewhich replaced the original Final Fantasy 14, which was released in dire straits and met with widespread negative reception from the public. Under Yoshida’s direction, the project not only recovered, but became one of the most successful MMORPGs of all time, with over 30 million registered users.

Dawntrail is the fifth major expansion for Final Fantasy XIV. For example, it entered the Steam top 10 by revenue.

As mentioned, another reason for the renewed success is Coming to Xbox Series X/S occurred on March 21st, which must have significantly increased the user base, thus projecting the game towards the new record.

Unfortunately, Yoshida did not reveal the exact numbers made by Dawntrail. The only data available is that of Steam, with concurrent players that have reached a peak of 92,000 people, very close to the maximum of 95,100 people recorded with the launch of Endwalker.

It must be said that the Steam user ratings they are not really enthusiastic about the game, due to a story considered weaker than that of the last chapters. It must be said that it is an expansion that opens a new narrative cycle, so it is normal that it does not have the same strength as the previous one.