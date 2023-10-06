Final Fantasy 14 players have been analyzing a pair of legs in a bid to work out the next playable race to be added to the game.

Earlier this week, the game’s latest patch (6.5) was released and in its ending cutscene there’s a pair of legs that appear to be from a potential new playable race.

Reddit user Drbiohazmat You have datamined the legs to find out some more detail: the legs have hair all over, a unique running and jumping animation, and a hole where a tail should be.



Final Fantasy 14 Growing Light trailerWatch on YouTube

A further update has revealed the model has bones on the face listed as whiskers and may have moving ears and flowers.

So what does this mean? The leading theory is we’re set to get female Hrothgar.

Hrothgar are feline characters that resemble humanoid lions, more muscular than the cat boy Miqo’te. They were first introduced in the Shadowbringers expansion but are a male-only race; female Hrothgar do exist but in the game’s lore are rarely seen. Perhaps that’s set to change.

Shadowbringers also introduced the Viera bunny people, although they were female-only until last year’s Endwalker brought bunny boys.



Fans have already been speculating as to the new Jobs coming to next expansion Dawntrail, ever since producer and director Naoki Yoshida confirmed two DPS Jobs are on the way.

He wore a TMNT t-shirt as a clue – Could their artist names hint at a Pictomancer Job?

It hopefully won’t be long until we know about the Jobs – and the legs – for certain, as the next Final Fantasy 14 Fan Fest takes place in London in a couple of weeks time.

In other news, one player has finally earned all 2000+ in-game achievements, although that will increase once again once Dawntrail is released.