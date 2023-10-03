There patch 6.5 Of Final Fantasy 14 introduced a big innovation, which deserves to be highlighted separately: it is possible to complete the entire adventure playing alone. This is an extension of what Square Enix has already done with the introduction of Duty Support with patch 6.1, which allowed the initial part of the adventure, i.e. the contents of A Realm Reborn, to be played solo, taking advantage of composed parties by non-player characters.

With subsequent patches, Duty Support was expanded to other dungeons and now, with patch 6.5, called Growing Lightincludes the entire experience, i.e. all expansions: Heavensward, Stormblood, Shadowbringers and Endwalker.

This is relevant information, considering that we are talking about a MMORPG, a genre that has always had as its cornerstone the need to play online. Evidently in this way the Japanese publisher hopes to meet those who do not have the time or desire to interact with others to carry on the game and wish to play the adventure at their own pace, without external pressure.