During episode 76 of the “Letter from the Producer LIVE” broadcast, producer Naoki Yoshida and Square Enix presented the first details of the Patch 6.4 Of Final Fantasy 14entitled “The Dark Throne”, which will be available at end of May 2023.

Among the many new features of the update, the new main missions and the conclusion of the Pandæmonium raids. Furthermore, with version 6.45 the level limit for the Blue Mage job will be increased to 80, also introducing new spells and exclusive equipment.

Find more details about Final Fantasy 14 patch 6.4 below:

New main missions – The new chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light.

– The new chapter in the story of the Warrior of Light. New raid – Pandæmonium: Anabaseios – The final chapter of the Pandæmonium raid series.

– Pandæmonium: Anabaseios – The final chapter of the Pandæmonium raid series. New dungeon – New challenges await in The Aetherfont.

– New challenges await in The Aetherfont. New challenges – The Voidcast Dais – A challenging new battle on Normal and Extreme difficulty levels.

– The Voidcast Dais – A challenging new battle on Normal and Extreme difficulty levels. New Unreal challenge – Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal)

– Containment Bay Z1T9 (Unreal) New side missions – Continues Tataru’s Grand Endeavor.

– Continues Tataru’s Grand Endeavor. Duty Support system update – Support will be added for several dungeons of the main Stormblood scenario (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania and Ala Mhigo), which will therefore be completed together with a party of allies.

– Support will be added for several dungeons of the main Stormblood scenario (The Sirensong Sea, Bardam’s Mettle, Doma Castle, Castrum Abania and Ala Mhigo), which will therefore be completed together with a party of allies. Ocean Fishing update – Explore new routes leading to Kugane!

– Explore new routes leading to Kugane! Island Sanctuary Updates – Several improvements to the gameplay experience, including the ability to place furniture outside, new ranks, crops, animals, and more.

PvP Updates:

Crystalline Conflict – PvP Series 4 begins with Season 7 of Crystalline Conflict.

– PvP Series 4 begins with Season 7 of Crystalline Conflict. Frontlines – Changes to The Fields of Glory (Shatter) rules and addition of a new UI element that displays match time and score.

– Changes to The Fields of Glory (Shatter) rules and addition of a new UI element that displays match time and score. Various updates – Several updates, including a new Allagan Tomestone, display of Job icons in the chat log and on character names, usability improvements to the market board, ability to use glamor for Scholar Fairies, and more.

While below the unveiled information related to the patch 6.45which will come later:

Blue Mage update – Level cap raised to 80, new exclusive equipment for the Blue Mage, new enemies to challenge and more.

– Level cap raised to 80, new exclusive equipment for the Blue Mage, new enemies to challenge and more. New dungeon Variant and Criterion – Mount Rokkon – Three difficulty levels: Normal, Criterion and Criterion (Savage)

Somehow Further Hildibrand Adventures

– Mount Rokkon – Three difficulty levels: Normal, Criterion and Criterion (Savage) Weapon upgrade missions – Manderville weapons

– Manderville weapons Gear upgrade missions – Splendorous tools

It’s not all. Until April 10, 2023, players can take part in the limited-time event Hatching tidewith special missions and rewards, including a Tonberry-themed set of equipment.