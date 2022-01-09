Aitaikimochi, via Twitter, shared new information on Final Fantasy 14 Online. We know the MMO writers will share new information about the game at the end February 2022: all this will be the basis for arriving at update 7.0 and “drastic changes”.

Precisely, the information comes from Yoshi-P (nickname of Naoki Yoshida, director of Final Fantasy 14) and was shared during the Radio Mog Station program, and finally translated by Aitaikimochi. Specifically, it is said: “There will be a lot of information that will be given to us towards the end of February that will lead us towards 7.0. There may be some drastic changes that will surprise you. Krile will be the center of attention from now on. forward”.

For the moment it is difficult to understand what kind of changes could come in the game. They could be novelties on a narrative level or on a playful level. There is nothing left to do but wait until the end of February to find out firsthand what awaits us.

Final Fantasy 14 Online’s most recent update is Update 6.05, here’s what’s new.