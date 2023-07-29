During the July 2023 Final Fantasy 14 Fanfest, Square Enix announced that the Final Fantasy 14 Free Trial will be expanded to include the Stormblood expansion in addition to previous content.

The new expanded version of the Final Fantasy 14 Free Trial will be available with the release of Patch 6.5. It’s important to remember that only new accounts are eligible to use the free trial, and players who tried the game before the free trial started in 2020 and stopped playing will need to start over with a new account in order to use the current iteration of the trial free.