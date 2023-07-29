During the July 2023 Final Fantasy 14 Fanfest, Square Enix announced that the Final Fantasy 14 Free Trial will be expanded to include the Stormblood expansion in addition to previous content.
The new expanded version of the Final Fantasy 14 Free Trial will be available with the release of Patch 6.5. It’s important to remember that only new accounts are eligible to use the free trial, and players who tried the game before the free trial started in 2020 and stopped playing will need to start over with a new account in order to use the current iteration of the trial free.
Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood, the story
Final Fantasy 14: Stormblood proposes a history which revolves around the revolt of two nations under the control of the Garlean: Ala Mhigo and Doma. The campaign, which takes place across the world, sees the player’s Warrior of Light start several rebellions in an attempt to thwart the tyranny of the Garlean Empire, while the final story focuses on the conclusion of the war and flows into the events of Shadowbringers.
The announcement of the new extended free trial comes alongside other announcements, among which a teaser trailer for the upcoming expansion of Final Fantasy 14 Dawntrail stands out. The new expansion will be released in the summer of 2024 and will also be available for Xbox Series X|S, which will receive Final Fantasy 14 in spring 2024.
