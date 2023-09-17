Final Fantasy 14 has just turned 10, but for the producer Naoki Yoshida it would only be half the way, since he has said he wants it support for another 10 yearsjust to give an idea of ​​the passion he has for the project in question.

In fact, it was a game of fundamental importance for Yoshi-P: launched with many problems and received in a decidedly negative manner initially, the project was placed entirely in the hands of Yoshida who was able to get it back on track, transforming it into a success .

For this reason, it is difficult for the Square Enix producer to tear himself away from a game like this, which evidently meant a lot to him: “We intend to provide the highest level of catharsis possible with Dawntrail,” said Yoshida when speaking about the new expansion. “This is something we were able to achieve thanks to the story concluded in Endwalker, which has been continuing for over 10 years. We would like to aim to achieve the same goal for the next 10 years.”