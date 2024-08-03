China has approved a number of new mobile games for release, most notably Marvel Rivals, Rainbow Six, Dynasty Warriors, and Final Fantasy 14 Mobile.

According to Niko Partners, a total of 15 games were approved yesterday (2nd August), including the still-as-yet-unconfirmed Final Fantasy 14 mobile port.

The news adds credence to a recent rumor that Final Fantasy developer Square Enix had linked up with Tencent to develop a mobile version of its fan-favorite MMO, Final Fantasy 14.



The approval of Rainbow Six Mobile is interesting, too. Rainbow Six Siege has never been approved by the Chinese authorities, and its ban extends to livestreams as well as sales.

Tencent is reportedly publishing both the Rainbow Six and Final Fantasy 14 games, while NetEase secured licenses for Marvel Snap and Marvel Rivals.

Talking about Final Fantasy 14, director and producer Naoki “Yoshi P” Yoshida recently offered his “sincere apologies” for the issues identified in the early access build of its highly-anticipated expansion, Dawntrail.

In a blog post published shortly after the expansion went live for early access players, Yoshida thanked players for playing and assured them that the team was “investigating” the causes of the most pressing issues, including transition freezes on Xbox, and broken animations across all platforms.

Don’t forget that from now until 28th August, Final Fantasy fans can enjoy three FF14-inspired teas at participating outlets of Gong Cha, as well as earn “special rewards, including the adorable Porxie King mount.”