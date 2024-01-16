The launch of theopen beta Of Final Fantasy 14 on Xbox Series it was announced in advance, by mistake, by Microsoft: after publishing the post on social media that talked about the availability of the package from today, the Redmond company deleted the message.

Considering there won't be any shadow drops during the Xbox Developer Direct, it's unlikely the news was meant to be revealed at the event in two days, but at this point all hypotheses appear plausible.

Having relaunched the Xbox Wire post, journalist Jez Corden asked his followers if anyone had managed to find and download the open beta in question from the Xbox Store, only to discover that the message had been deleted and that it was therefore an error.