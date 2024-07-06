Final Fantasy developer Square Enix has reportedly linked up with Tencent to develop a mobile version of its fan-favorite MMO, Final Fantasy 14.

Further to the strategic agreement both companies signed back in 2018, Exuter believes the companies are now working on a mobile port of Final Fantasy 14.

It’s not clear if the mobile game will be exclusive to one mobile manufacturer, or available on all devices.

“We are in ongoing communications with Tencent, and there are some projects that are underway but I will refrain from commenting on any details at present, including in terms of any output over the next three years,” Square Enix’s president, Yosuke Matsuda, said back in 2021.

Neither company has previously confirmed what these projects are, but it’s thought the Final Fantasy game is in development after an unannounced Nier mobile game was shelved last year.

Final Fantasy creator Hironobu Sakaguchi recently said he’s reluctant to work on a Final Fantasy game again as he’s having too much fun playing Final Fantasy 14.

“If I take on the Final Fantasy brand again, I don’t know if I’ll be able to genuinely enjoy Final Fantasy 14 as much,” he said.

Speaking about Final Fantasy 14, director and producer Naoki “Yoshi P” Yoshida recently offered his “sincere apologies” for the issues identified in the early access build of its highly-anticipated expansion, Dawntrail.

In a blog post published shortly after the expansion went live for early access players last weekend, Yoshida thanked players for playing and assured them that the team was “investigating” the causes of the most pressing issues, including transition freezes on Xbox, and broken animations across all platforms.