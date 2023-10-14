Square Enix is ​​offering an “expanded free trial” for Final Fantasy 14 fans who’ve yet to give Stormblood – or indeed, any of the earlier expansions – a try.

With “no restriction on playtime”, you can join the 27 million other players and jump into Final Fantasy 14 and try A Realm Reborn, Heavensward, and Stormblood for free, and keep playing until you hit level 70. The free trial also includes 16 different jobs “including some fan favorites from throughout Final Fantasy history.”



“Hydaelyn – a vibrant planet blessed by the Light of the Crystal. Amid azure seas, encompassing the westernmost of the Three Great Continents, there lies a realm embraced by gods and forged by heroes,” Square Enix teases. “Her name is her… Eorzea. It is here that your tale unfolds. Beckoned by the Mothercrystal – the source of all life – you must embark upon a quest to deliver the land from an eternity of Darkness.”

To get involved, head on over to the official website and sign up with your Square Enix account and if you’re worrying that you’ve left it too late, don’t – Final Fantasy 14 says its “never too late to join the adventure” and offers the Hall of Novice, a mentor system, and preferred worlds to bring you up to speed.

Final Fantasy 14’s free trial is available on PC, Mac, and PlayStation consoles. Any progress you make in the trial will carry over should you decide to buy the full game and any of its expansions.

Players are reminded in the tiny text towards the bottom of the page that “In order to experience the full range of Final Fantasy 14 services, please note that purchase of the full game, a subscription, and internet connection are required”, although it’s not clear what those are, or how long the trial period will run. You also won’t be able to hold more than 300,000 gil, the in-game currency, use chat, the market board, trading, moogle delivery service, or Free Companies. You also can’t get involved in PvP activities or use the companion app.

Simon Parkin reviewed Stormblood for us back in the day, slapping it with a Recommended badge and calling it “a rich and rewarding expansion to the Final Fantasy MMO, with a strong storyline, but a little inaccessible to less committed players.”