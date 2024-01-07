Square Enix has announced that Final Fantasy 14 passed the 30 million players and wanted to thank adventurers from all over the world for the support given to the very famous MMORPG, reiterating that they are working to create new and exciting adventures.

The post with the number of adventurers

This is a remarkable result, also considering the not so brilliant start of the game, which was initially launched on September 22, 2010. first versionavailable only for PC, was greeted by a sea of ​​criticism, so much so that the release on PS3 was postponed until 2013, waiting for version 2.0 of the game, A Realm Reborn, to be produced, which practically revolutionized every aspect of the original, presenting itself as a completely new experience.

From that moment on, Final Fantasy XIV achieved the desired success, becoming one of the most played MMORPGs in the world. In recent times it has even surpassed the giant World of Warcraft, albeit after the launch of the expansion Endwalkerwhich concluded the first general narrative arc, had a noticeable decline, which Square Enix is ​​trying to fill with the new expansion, Dawntrail, arriving in the summer of 2024.

Final Fantasy XIV is currently playable on PC, PS4 and PS5. It will also soon be launched on Xbox Series X and S. The beta of the latter version will arrive in February.