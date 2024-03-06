Finally Final Fantasy 14 It has a release date on Xbox Series and it's also very close. Through a trailer presented during the Xbox Partner Preview, Square Enix revealed that the MMO will be available on the Verdecrociate consoles starting from March 21, 2024.
The news doesn't end here. In fact, the Started Edition will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Rewards without additional costs. The precise details of this edition have not been revealed, but, if it is on par with the one already available on PC and PlayStation, it should include the base game, 30 days of subscription and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions. In practice we are talking about hundreds and hundreds of hours of gameplay.
A huge game, soon even more thanks to Dawntrail
Capable of attracting over 30 million players around the world, Final Fantasy 14 is one of the Most successful MMO ever, still supported with lots of content on a regular basis and populated by a vast and passionate community.
In this regard, we remind you that the new expansion Dawntrail is also on the way, which will begin a new narrative thread by taking players to a completely new continent, where there will be new adventures and challenges waiting for them. The launch is set during the course of the summerwith more information coming during PAX East scheduled for March 23, 2024.
#Final #Fantasy #release #date #Xbox #Series #Starter #Edition #included #Game #Pass
Leave a Reply