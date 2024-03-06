Finally Final Fantasy 14 It has a release date on Xbox Series and it's also very close. Through a trailer presented during the Xbox Partner Preview, Square Enix revealed that the MMO will be available on the Verdecrociate consoles starting from March 21, 2024.

The news doesn't end here. In fact, the Started Edition will be included in Xbox Game Pass Ultimate Rewards without additional costs. The precise details of this edition have not been revealed, but, if it is on par with the one already available on PC and PlayStation, it should include the base game, 30 days of subscription and the Heavensward and Stormblood expansions. In practice we are talking about hundreds and hundreds of hours of gameplay.