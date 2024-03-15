Final Fantasy 14 has a dedicated Xbox Series

Microsoft presented a Xbox Series truly exclusive dedicated to Final Fantasy 14which probably looks like the most customization original and eye-catching emerged so far for the console in question, as also confirmed by the overall value of the package.
There are a few “buts” to consider, however: First of all, the console in question is not for sale and can only be won through a contest. Second important detail, the contest is dedicated only to the inhabitants of United States, Mexico and Canadatherefore Europe and the rest of the world are still excluded from even the slightest possibility of being able to access it.
Despite everything, it really is an object worth taking a look at: not exactly a simple version of the Xbox Series
A crystallized Xbox Series
In addition to the intense blue color that also occurs in the controller, the console appears set in a crystalwith the conformations of this emerging in the lower part, as well as a rather eye-catching golden support.
To stay on topic, it also has two golden rings that surround it along the surface, for a slightly baroque final effect but certainly of great effect compared to the standard version of the console.
According to reports, the bundle that includes the console, the Final Fantasy 14 game and 12 months of subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate would have a total value of $1,319but it can only be won through a contest focused on
