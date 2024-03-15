Final Fantasy 14 has a dedicated Xbox Series

Microsoft presented a Xbox Series truly exclusive dedicated to Final Fantasy 14which probably looks like the most customization original and eye-catching emerged so far for the console in question, as also confirmed by the overall value of the package.

There are a few “buts” to consider, however: First of all, the console in question is not for sale and can only be won through a contest. Second important detail, the contest is dedicated only to the inhabitants of United States, Mexico and Canadatherefore Europe and the rest of the world are still excluded from even the slightest possibility of being able to access it.

Despite everything, it really is an object worth taking a look at: not exactly a simple version of the Xbox Series