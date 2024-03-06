Final Fantasy 14 now has an official release date on Xbox.

The game is already playable on Microsoft's console through the open beta, after which we expected an official release date.

Now we know: the full release will be on March 21st.



Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail full trailer

What's more, a starter edition of the game will be available through Game Pass Ultimate perks, but must be claimed between 21st March and 19th April.

As previously reported, the full game will require Xbox users to be subscribed to Game Pass Core or Ultimate, which differs to PlayStation where a PS Plus account isn't required.

The Xbox launch was first announced at the Fan Fest event in Las Vegas where Xbox boss Phil Spencer took to the stage.

The launch comes ahead of the release of next expansion Dawntrail, aiming for some time this summer.