Naoki Yoshida said he doesn’t believe the metaverse is “entertainment,” adding that he doesn’t see the concept as MMO-like like his Final Fantasy 14.

Comparisons have been made between the two since the whole metaverse craze exploded last year. But Yoshida looks like he’s trying to put some distance between his MMO and the metaverse. In a recent interview, the director and producer said: “For me, I see the metaverse as ‘a system that replaces reality with a virtual world’. So I don’t think the metaverse has anything in common with entertainment“.

“In the metaverse I’m thinking about, people will be able to use an avatar in virtual reality, take a walk in Shinjuku, or go shopping, just like in real life. While it might be fun, there is no entertainment there. ‘What’s so interesting about our real-world systems?’ that’s what I ask myself“.

Yoshida was also asked if he ever thought about working on anything related to the metaverse, but the director said he would rather “do something fun within virtual reality rather than a metaverse itself”. However, he has no plans to do so at the moment.

Source: Eurogamer