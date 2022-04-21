Square Enix has decided to re-propose the Final Fantasy 14 + Final Fantasy 11 crossover event. The Maiden’s Rhapsody will begin on April 28, 2022 at 10 am in the Italian morning and will continue until May 18. Previously, the event was held in 2015, 2017, and 2020, so it’s a long-standing tradition in the Final Fantasy 14 universe.

If you don’t know what it is, you need to know that The Maiden’s Rhapsody is similar to many other Final Fantasy 14 events in that it is a mostly low-key celebration involving a short questline with a few rewards. This year you can get the Amatsu dress, which can be transmigrated with any set (in all classes) to change your look.

You can find the quest at Limsa Lominsa Upper Decks (X: 11.6 Y: 11.2), which is a classic venue for many other events. As a reminder, Square Enix allows players to repeat events even if they have already done them in the past: just talk to the Remumu NPC and select “replay”.

Tell us, have you got to play Final Fantasy 14’s The Maiden’s Rhapsody event in the past? Or will it be your first time?