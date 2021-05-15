Final Fantasy 14 expansion Endwalker launches 23rd November 2021, Square Enix has announced.

Square Enix also announced a new job to be introduced with Endwalker: the reaper. This is a scythe-wielding melee DPS job who summons avatars while fighting in close-quarter combat.

A first look at the reaper in action is in the video below:

Meanwhile, Endwalker adds male Viera as a new playable race. The male Viera reveal trailer is below:

And there’s a new city to visit: Old Sharlayan. A trailer for Old Sharlayan is below: