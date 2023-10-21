The Viper is a Short range DPS , who fights with two daggers or short swords, performing rapid and spectacular slashing combos. In the video we also see the character join the two weapons to form a single blade, which in some ways recalls Gidan (or Zidane in the international version), the Don Juan thief protagonist of Final Fantasy 9.

On the occasion of Final Fantasy 14 Fan Festival in London, Square Enix presented the Vipers the first of two new classes (or Jobs, in jargon) that will debut in the MMO with the long-awaited expansion Dawntrail .

Details shared by Square Enix

According to Naoki Yoshida’s team, the Viper “is a technical and challenging melee job to use but with a lot of style”, in which the player can wield two single blades to deliver rapid strikes, before temporarily combining them into a single sword to inflict massive damage. The Job will start at level 80 and can be obtained in Ul’dah, one of the three main cities in the base game.

The Viper will debut in the Dawntrail expansion alongside another Jobwhich will be presented with great fanfare during the Japanese Final Fantasy XIV Fan Festival which will take place in January next year.

We remind you that Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail will be available during the course of thesummer of 2024, on PC, PS5, PS4 and Xbox Series Here’s everything we know about the fifth expansion.