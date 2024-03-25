There exit date Of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail was moved to Shadow of the Erdtree, the upcoming and long-awaited expansion of Elden Ring. However, it was not a question of fear, but rather of respect for the fans, who will thus have the opportunity to dedicate themselves to FromSoftware's DLC.

Well, among these fans there is also Naoki Yoshida, game director of Final Fantasy 14. “We actually wanted to start Dawntrail's early access a little earlier (…) but we thought that everyone was interested in playing Shadow of the Erdtree. Well, I'll give you a week!“

“You can use this week to enjoy the Elden Ring DLC ​​and then spend your summer holidays on Dawntrail. I just want to clarify that the move didn't happen because I want to play Shadow of the Erdtree, even if in reality I'm really looking forward to it.”