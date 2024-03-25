There exit date Of Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail was moved to Shadow of the Erdtree, the upcoming and long-awaited expansion of Elden Ring. However, it was not a question of fear, but rather of respect for the fans, who will thus have the opportunity to dedicate themselves to FromSoftware's DLC.
Well, among these fans there is also Naoki Yoshida, game director of Final Fantasy 14. “We actually wanted to start Dawntrail's early access a little earlier (…) but we thought that everyone was interested in playing Shadow of the Erdtree. Well, I'll give you a week!“
“You can use this week to enjoy the Elden Ring DLC and then spend your summer holidays on Dawntrail. I just want to clarify that the move didn't happen because I want to play Shadow of the Erdtree, even if in reality I'm really looking forward to it.”
Some details about Dawntrail
Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail Early Access will begin on June 28th at 10.00Italian time, while the official release of the update is set for July 2nd.
Between the novelty Of this content, the two new classes (Viper and Pictomancer), the increase in the level cap up to 100, the new playable race Hrothgar and of course raids, dungeons, enemies and new scenarios stand out.
After that, of course, there's the launch on Xboxwhich marks a very important step for the collaboration between Square Enix and Microsoft and future projects.
