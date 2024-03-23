Square Enix has revealed the release date of Final Fantasy 14 Online Dawntrail: July 2nd. There will also be a week of early access if you pre-order this new expansion. In this case, you can start playing from June 28th.
The information comes from Pax East, for which a specific panel for Final Fantasy 14 Online. Square Enix, at the same location but in the previous days, also announced the release date of Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide.
Final Fantasy 14 Online Dawntrail will be available on computers, PlayStation and Xbox. Speaking of this latest version, we remind you that on Xbox there is a special currency to use for making purchases.
What is Final Fantasy 14 Online Dawntrail about?
Final Fantasy 14 Online Dawntrail takes us to a new setting in which we will find “blue seas and clear skies”. We will be able to travel to Tural, to the west, and explore new territories we have never seen before. There may be familiar faces, but we will find new tribes and new threats.
The setting of Final Fantasy 14 Online Dawntrail is tropicalperfect for the release period which is a week after Elden Ring's Shadow of the Erdtree.
#Final #Fantasy #Dawntrail #official #release #date #revealed #Xbox #PlayStation
Leave a Reply