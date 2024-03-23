Square Enix has revealed the release date of Final Fantasy 14 Online Dawntrail: July 2nd. There will also be a week of early access if you pre-order this new expansion. In this case, you can start playing from June 28th.

The information comes from Pax East, for which a specific panel for Final Fantasy 14 Online. Square Enix, at the same location but in the previous days, also announced the release date of Final Fantasy 16 The Rising Tide.

Final Fantasy 14 Online Dawntrail will be available on computers, PlayStation and Xbox. Speaking of this latest version, we remind you that on Xbox there is a special currency to use for making purchases.