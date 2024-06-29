It has startedearly access for those who have pre-ordered Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrailthe new long-awaited expansion of Square Enix’s MMORPG that opens a new narrative cycle after the conclusion of Endwalker. To celebrate, Square Enix has published a nice live action trailer starring actor and comedian Rhys Darbywhich you can find below.

In the video, Darby, known for playing the protagonist’s boss in “Yes Man” and Charles in the first season of the TV series “A Series of Unfortunate Events,” takes on the role of “interim deputy director of tourism for Tural” to introduce the wonders of the exotic new continent that will serve as the backdrop to the Warriors of Light’s adventures in the expansion.