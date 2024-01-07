Square Enix has released some on its YouTube channel trailer Of Final Fantasy 14 dedicated to some of the new features arriving with the wait Dawntrail expansionspecifically to the new female race Hrothgar, the new playable class Pyctomancer, the city Solution Nine and some of the dungeons we will face.
Starting from the new race, the Hrothgar they are a native population of Ilsabard with the features of muscular humanoid felines. The male version of this class was introduced in the Shadowbringers expansion, while now it is the female version's turn.
The Pictomancer, however, is one of the two new Jobs that will be introduced with Dawntrail. The other is the Viper, a short-range DPS that in some ways recalls Zidan from Final Fantasy 9. The Pictomancer is a class armed with a brush and specialized in spells cast from a distance and peculiar and colorful cartoon-style visual effects for the spells, in perfect line with the painter's design. It will be possible to obtain this Job from the city of Gridania, with a starting level set at 80.
Also added to the Pictomancer and the Viper are the Beastmaster, a new Limited Job that will be available at a later time after the launch of Dawntrail. For now, details on the matter are scarce, but we assume he specializes in leading previously captured monsters into battle.
New city and dungeon
Solution Nine it is a new city presented during the Fan Festival 2024 which took place a few hours ago. Unlike Tuliyollal and in general the exotic settings of the continent of Tural that we will begin to explore in Dawntrail, Solution Nine presents itself as a technologically advanced metropolis characterized by gigantic skyscrapers, built by a completely different civilization.
The latest trailer instead presents some of the new dungeons that we will have to face in Dawntrail together with the other players, which promise to represent an interesting challenge, although the highlight will undoubtedly be represented by the new series of raids The Arcadion, apparently set in Solution Nine.
We remind you that Final Fantasy 14: Dawntrail will be available on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series During the Fan Festival, a new cinematic trailer was also presented and a new record of active players for Square Enix's MMO was revealed.
