Square Enix has released some on its YouTube channel trailer Of Final Fantasy 14 dedicated to some of the new features arriving with the wait Dawntrail expansionspecifically to the new female race Hrothgar, the new playable class Pyctomancer, the city Solution Nine and some of the dungeons we will face.

Starting from the new race, the Hrothgar they are a native population of Ilsabard with the features of muscular humanoid felines. The male version of this class was introduced in the Shadowbringers expansion, while now it is the female version's turn.

The Pictomancer, however, is one of the two new Jobs that will be introduced with Dawntrail. The other is the Viper, a short-range DPS that in some ways recalls Zidan from Final Fantasy 9. The Pictomancer is a class armed with a brush and specialized in spells cast from a distance and peculiar and colorful cartoon-style visual effects for the spells, in perfect line with the painter's design. It will be possible to obtain this Job from the city of Gridania, with a starting level set at 80.

Also added to the Pictomancer and the Viper are the Beastmaster, a new Limited Job that will be available at a later time after the launch of Dawntrail. For now, details on the matter are scarce, but we assume he specializes in leading previously captured monsters into battle.