Final Fantasy 14 is coming up Xbox Series X|Sthere is finally theofficial announcement by Square Enix on the version of the famous MMORPG on the Microsoft platform, which took place with the presence of Phil Spencer on stage together with the new CEO, Takashi Kiryu, and Naoki Yoshida.

The launch of Final Fantasy XIV on Xbox Series X|S should take place with the open beta of patch 6.5, scheduled for spring of 2024based on what was reported during today’s presentation, dedicated to Dawntrail, the new expansion of the game.

The Xbox Series X|S version of Final Fantasy XIV is reportedly expected to feature faster loads and support for 4K resolution on Xbox Series X specifically.