As you can also see above, Square Enix has published a trailer dedicated to Final Fantasy 14. What’s wrong? The video is clearly coming from 2010, complete with a description that suggests it. This 12-year-old video sparked the hilarity of fans in the comments.

There video description of Final Fantasy 14 reads: “The Legend of Final Fantasy has opened a new chapter, with an all-new massively multiplayer online game of unparalleled depth and beauty. Travel to the land of Hydaelyn and join players from around the world on an adventure from the endless possibilities. Coming to PC in September. Limited Collector’s Edition – September 22, 2010. Standard Edition – September 30, 2010. ”

As you can read, the video clearly features the description of 2010, as if Final Fantasy 14 is yet to be released. We also talk about the first version of the game, which was then recreated with A Realm Reborn.

The YouTube users in the last few hours they have commented on things like “Final Fantasy 14 will be out soon! Can’t wait!”, or “2010 will never come soon enough”. Others are a little nastier with comments like “It looks so good! There’s nothing that can go wrong!”. The irony is not lacking.

We don’t really know what happens with the Square Enix YouTube channel, but it looks like someone got it wrong somewhere. If you want real news, here are the details on Patch 6.25 which adds the Variant and Criterion dungeons.