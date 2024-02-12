Shirogane decided to pay homage to Lightningthe protagonist of Final Fantasy 13, with her latest cosplay: an extraordinary job for the quality of the costume, makeup and hairstyle.

“It's amazing, but here's finally my Lightning cosplay!”, Shirogane wrote in his post on Instagram. “To be honest, I don't even remember the plot of the game, but I definitely remember the excitement when I played it for the first time and saw Lightning! She's a perfect waifu, right?”

“Many years later I checked the reviews of Final Fantasy 13 and I decided not to play it again, so as to avoid destroying that first impression. Or should I give it a chance? What do you think about it?”