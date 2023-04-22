Yasuki Matsuno, the game director of Final Fantasy 12has debunked an old fan theory about the game that has been circulating practically since its launch in 2006, according to which initially Basch von Rosnemburg it had to be the Main character of the story and not Vaan.

This thesis was recently discussed on Twitter in a thread which talked about how the thirty-year-old Clive Rosfield of Final Fantasy 16 will in fact be the “oldest” main protagonist of the Square Enix saga. Matsuno also intervened in the discussion, who stated that the conjectures about Basch are fundamentally false.

As we were able to tell you in a special dedicated to the genesis of Final Fantasy 12 a few years ago, the game had a troubled development, with Matsuno having to abandon the work on the most beautiful, apparently due to health problems, even if some corridor rumors speak of disagreements with Square Enix caused by budget overruns, schedule delays, and artistic differences.

Such shadows on the development, combined with the more mature setting that told a story of politics and war, were fertile ground for a theory that for years has been considered very credible, according to which Matsuno originally cast Basch as the main protagonist, the former captain of the Order of the Knights of Dalmasca, considered a traitor by his fellow citizens as accused of having killed his own king. A troubled man, darker and “mature” (in FF12 he is 36 years old) compared to the young Vaan and the other protagonists of the main games of the series.

This choice, according to some fans, would be precisely one of the reasons for the differences between Matsuno and the management, who wanted a younger main character and in line with the standards of the series. But apparently there is no truth to it.