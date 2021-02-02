Microsoft has announced a raft of titles coming to Xbox Game Pass in February 2021.

The headline is Final Fantasy 12, the Japanese role-playing some (incorrectly) consider to be the best in Square Enix’s long-running series. It hits Xbox Game Pass on console and PC on 11th February.

This version is Final Fantasy 12 The Zodiac Age, the HD remaster that released on PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch in the late 2010s.

Eurogamer Next-Gen News Cast – Should Sony issue refunds for Control on PS5?

Before then, action RPG Ghost of a Tale hits Xbox Game Pass on PC on 4th February. Also added on that day is eight-player deception and survival game Project Winter on Android, console and PC, and The Falconeer on Android, console and PC. Bertie reviewed The Falconeer for Eurogamer, calling it “dazzlingly original”.

Moving on, 11th February gets a handful of cool games alongside Final Fantasy 12: Frontier’s Jurassic World Evolution (Android and console), Stealth Inc. 2: A Game of Clones (Android and console), and Wolfenstein: Youngblood (Android).

Here is the list of Xbox Game Pass games leaving the service in February:

Leaving 15th February:

From Blob (console)

Ninja Gaiden 2 (console)

World of Horror (PC)

Leaving 16th February: