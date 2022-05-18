According to some rumors circulated on the net recently, the MMO Final Fantasy 11 Sara closed by the end of 2022. Square Enix has decided to respond to the rumors, reassuring fans that there is nothing true.

Yoji Fujito, director of Final Fantasy 11, said via Famitsu (Japanese to English translation by siliconera): “Following some past statements, there may be some people who are worried that the game may be closed in 2022. But he didn’t think you should be worried that something like this might happen in the short term “.

This statement is in line with what the manufacturer said Akihiko Matsui. According to Matsui, the team was told to “keep working on Final Fantasy 11”. The order came from the top of the chain of command.

All of this information has been shared in the new issue of Famitsudedicated to the 20th anniversary of Final Fantasy 11. You can see some artwork dedicated to the game in the official tweet below.

We remember that Final Fantasy 11 It was originally released on PC, PS2 and Xbox 360. In 2016, however, the console versions of the game were closed. Now, I’m the PC version can be played.

The real success of Square Enix, at the moment, however, is another MMO: we are talking about Final Fantasy 14; we also know that the director is already working on the next expansion.