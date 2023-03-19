Final Fantasy 10 is one of the most fan-favorite games in Square Enix’s RPG series. Even though its direct sequel was not appreciated by most, Rikku remains a rather popular character, as the cosplay made by peachmilky_.

Rikku is one of the main characters of Final Fantasy 10 and takes on an even more central role in Final Fantasy 10-2 where, together with Yuna and Paine, she becomes a sphere hunter, always showing off her exuberant and sunny character, which goes well with the more light of the game.

The cosplay signed by peachmilky_ is inspired by the sequel to FF10 by showing off the Rikku costume on the beach. As we can see from the shots below, it is certainly a successful job. Nothing is missing: the iconic yellow bikini and brown miniskirt, with attached yellow belt, the long yellow and red scarf and the character’s white and blue ankle boots.

