Sharjah (WAM)

Completed Al Sharekah University Conducting the final exams for the spring semester of the current academic year in attendance at its headquarters, for advanced courses, postgraduate courses, laboratory and clinical courses, and medical colleges, while completing examinations for general courses such as university requirements virtually, using the latest technological methods available in the electronic course management system.

Dr. Hamid Majoul Al-Nuaimi, President of the University, during his inspection of the progress and regularity of the examinations, affirmed the university administration’s keenness to create the best conditions for its students to conduct the exams prescribed for them, while applying the precautionary and preventive measures followed for receiving students, and providing all the necessary facilities for the conduct of the examinations in accordance with the rules and regulations established by it. The university in this regard for a number of courses that require students to personally attend the campus, such as advanced courses and postgraduate courses. He explained that the halls and places for taking the exams have been prepared, and that all precautionary measures are taken to ensure a safe and healthy environment, in accordance with the physical distancing instructions set by the concerned authorities. He pointed out the importance that the university administration attaches to exams as an evaluation tool for students, in order to ensure the accuracy, quality and integrity of evaluation in all stages and for all courses, and that the university has developed a set of plans and measures that will ensure the conduct of the examinations, whether on campus at the university headquarters, or in Its various branches. He added that the circumstances of students with special needs, chronic diseases, pregnant women, students living in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and students outside the country have been taken into consideration, so that their examinations are held virtually, in conjunction with the exams held on the campus. For his part, Dr. Hussein Muhammad Al-Mahdi, Dean of Academic Support Services, said: The number of students registered at the university to take exams on campus reached 10,000 students according to a mechanism that depends on the type of courses and their requirements, which included various courses in the university’s colleges, and according to the capacity of the examination halls. . He added that the university worked to provide students’ needs during the exams, such as vaccinating them against the “Covid-19” virus and conducting checks for them through the university’s center for students and workers, and other needs that students need during their exams.