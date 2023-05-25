Next Wednesday, May 31, Seville and Rome will face each other to play the Europa League final, the game is scheduled for 9:00 p.m. Spanish. Anything can happen, Sevilla will seek their seventh Europa League while Roma will seek their second European title in a row after winning the Conference League last season.
Below all the information of interest prior to the match
In which stadium is Sevilla vs Roma played?
City: Budapest
Stadium: Puskas Arena
Date Wednesday May 31
Schedule: Thursday May 18. 9:00 p.m. Spain, 2:00 p.m. Mexico, 5:00 p.m. Argentina
Referee: anthony taylor
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma in Spain?
TV channels: Movistar Plus Champions League
live streaming: Movistar +
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma in Argentina?
TV channels: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma in Mexico?
TV channels: ESPN Mexico
Live streaming: Star+
How can you watch Sevilla vs Roma on television in the United States?
Television channel: ESPN Sports
live streaming: ESPN App
How can you watch Sevilla vs Juventus on television in Colombia?
Television channel: ESPN
live streaming:Star+
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
Elche
|
1-1E
|
The league
|
Real Betis
|
0-0E
|
The league
|
Juventus
|
2-1V
|
UEL
|
Real Valladolid
|
0-3V
|
The league
|
Juventus
|
1-1E
|
UEL
|
Rival
|
Result
|
Competition
|
salernitana
|
2-2E
|
A series
|
Bayern Leverkusen
|
0-0E
|
UEL
|
Bologna
|
0-0E
|
A series
|
Bayern Leverkusen
|
1-0V
|
UEL
|
Inter de Milan
|
0-2D
|
A series
Up to four players arrive as a doubt at this meeting from Sevilla, these players are: Marcao, Suso, Nianzou and Papu Gómez. On the other hand, one who will surely not be there is Joan Jordán who suffers from an Achilles tendon injury. Acuña will not play either since he will have to serve a sanction
Roma also have players out due to injury for this match are Paulo Dybala and Kumbulla. On the other hand, Wijnaldum and Spinazzola arrive as doubts in this match.
Seville: Bonus; Navas, Badé, Gudelj, Telles; Fernando, Gueye; Ocampos, Rakitić, Bryan Gil; in-Nesyri
Rome: Rui Patricio; Mancini, Cristante, Ibanez; Celik, Matic, Bove; The Shaarawy; Pellegrini, Belotti; Abraham.
Seville 2-1 Rome
