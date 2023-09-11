This year is important for anime fans, since after a long time the end of Attack on Titan will finally be released, a production that already had its conclusion in the respective manga pages. And as for the animated series, the creators were postponing its closure due to issues of having to adapt the story as best as possible.

As confirmed by different anime portals, the final episodes of the franchise arrive next November 4th, something that fans have been waiting for due to the pages that were already shown quite some time ago. As for the platforms where fans will be able to see this, it will be neither more nor less than Crunchyroll The one chosen for the job, the best, will also be dubbed in Latin.

This is the description of Attack on Titan:

One hundred years ago, the Titans appeared. Faced with this invasion, humanity was forced to hide behind enormous walls so as not to become food. In this way, human beings were able to once again know peace and prosperity, to the point of almost forgetting the real reason why they lived locked up. Then Eren Jaeger appears, a young man who dreams of the outside world, tired of conformity.

It is worth mentioning that this anime has become one of the best rated currently, this is precisely because its animation technique was the most innovative, increasingly nourished by high definition quality.

Editor’s note: The truth is that I have never seen this anime, but now that the end is coming, it may be worth watching all the episodes in a series of a few days. We’ll see if there is time, since there are many video games to play.