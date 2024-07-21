With the second London E-Prix, valid for the 16th round of the championship, the series officially ended 2023/2024 seasonthe tenth in the history of Formula E. A race that, in one fell swoop, established the outcome of the Drivers’, Teams’ and Constructors’ world championship, with Pascal Wehrlein who became world champion for the first time in this category. Arriving in second place behind Rowland, the German Porsche driver finished with a 7-point advantage over Mitch Evans, who was still on the podium, and 23 over Cassidy, who had started the race leading the standings before retiring due to contact. Wehrlein’s performance, combined with Antonio Felix da Costa’s 5th place, also allowed the Porsche to win the Constructors’ World Champion title, at +7 on the JaguarThe English team can still console itself with the victory in the world championship reserved for teams, the second consecutive and again ahead of the Stuttgart team.

Final Drivers Standings 2023/2024

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Pascal Wehrlein TAG Heuer Porsche 199 2 Mitch Evans Jaguar TCS 192 3 Nick Cassidy Jaguar TCS 176 4 Oliver Rowland Nissan 156 5 Anthony Felix of the Coast TAG Heuer Porsche 144 6 Jean-Eric Vergne DS Penske 137 7 Jake Dennis Andretti Global 122 8 Maximilian Gunther Maserati MSG 73 9 Robin Frijns Envision 65 10 Stoffel Vandoorne DS Penske 59 11 Sebastien Buemi Envision 53 12 Nico Muller ABT Cupra 50 13 Sam Bird New McLaren 48 14 Norman Born Andretti Global 47 15 Jake Hughes New McLaren 46 16 Edward Mortara Mahindra 29 17 Sacha Fenestraz Nissan 26 18 Nyck De Vries Mahindra 18 19 Dan Ticktum ERT Formula E Team 12 20 Sergio Sette Camara ERT Formula E Team 11 21 Jehan Daruvala Maserati MSG 8 22 Taylor Barnard New McLaren 5 23 Lucas DiGrassi ABT Cupra 3 24 Joel Eriksson Envision 2 25 Kelvin van der Linde ABT Cupra 0 26 Jordan King Mahindra 0 27 Paul Aron Envision 0 28 Caius Collet Nissan 0

Team Ranking

POS. TEAM POINTS 1 Jaguar TCS 368 2 TAG Heuer Porsche 343 3 DS Penske 196 4 Nissan 182 5 Andretti Global 169 6 Envision 119 7 New McLaren 99 8 Maserati MSG 81 9 ABT Cupra 53 10 Mahindra 47 11 ERT Formula E Team 23

Constructors’ Ranking