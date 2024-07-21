With the second London E-Prix, valid for the 16th round of the championship, the series officially ended 2023/2024 seasonthe tenth in the history of Formula E. A race that, in one fell swoop, established the outcome of the Drivers’, Teams’ and Constructors’ world championship, with Pascal Wehrlein who became world champion for the first time in this category. Arriving in second place behind Rowland, the German Porsche driver finished with a 7-point advantage over Mitch Evans, who was still on the podium, and 23 over Cassidy, who had started the race leading the standings before retiring due to contact. Wehrlein’s performance, combined with Antonio Felix da Costa’s 5th place, also allowed the Porsche to win the Constructors’ World Champion title, at +7 on the JaguarThe English team can still console itself with the victory in the world championship reserved for teams, the second consecutive and again ahead of the Stuttgart team.
Leave a Reply