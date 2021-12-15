Discussions on the coalition agreement of VVD, D66, CDA and ChristenUnie have been completed. At 1.30 pm the informants Johan Remkes and Wouter Koolmees hand over the agreement and their final report to the chairman of the House of Representatives Vera Bergkamp. The group leaders of the coalition parties, Mark Rutte (VVD), Sigrid Kaag (D66), Wopke Hoekstra (CDA) and Gert-Jan Segers (CU) will explain the agreement shortly afterwards. On Thursday, the House of Representatives will debate the coalition agreement and the final report.

