The eight-cylinder C63 will it come or not? We have the definitive answer. You definitely have to take that with a grain of salt.

So far, the career of the Mercedes-C63 AMG has not been very successful and that is mainly due to the engine. The previous C63 had a V8 and the new one a four-cylinder PHEV powertrain. This ensures a higher weight (it weighs 2,150 kg in total) and less auditory joy. And joy is a reason to buy a C63 tee.

We have not driven it yet, but the reviews are not really great so far. Now we would like to enter it ourselves with an open mind, but we can imagine it. Add to that the fact that the C63 is slower and thirstier on asphalt than a BMW M3 and you wonder why this choice was made.

Back to an eight-cylinder C63

Mercedes would also recognize this and want to go back to the V8. At least, those were the rumours Car & Driver (at least not the least) had received. The world suddenly became much better. Grass turned greener, the sky turned bluer and the birds whistled a nicer tune. Well, probably not those three things, but you get the gist.

But… Auto, Motor and Sport went to check it out for a while and it turned out: the arrival of a C63 with V8 was pertinent nonsense. Kwats!

But now we have another statement and this time finally from someone of repute, not ‘insiders’ or ‘reliable source’. Because it’s about Michael Scheibe. He is the boss of AMG (the successor to Tobias Moers) and therefore knows the ins and outs.

He denies all rumors that the V8 will return for the C63. According to him, it is the only right way to electrify and it is also something that the competitors do or announce.

Will the E63 also get a four-cylinder?

And what about the E63 AMG? The various media seem to contradict each other a bit, because some think that the four-cylinder is coming, others expect the V8 powertrain from the AMG GT63 E-Performance. Most likely it will be neither: the E63 AMG will get a six-in-line with electric motor and battery.

So, does this close the chapter? No of course not. Whether or not the V8 will come back, Mercedes would never say, of course. If they confirm that the V8 will come back with the facelift, everyone is of course waiting for that. Another reason is that Georg Kacher reported the news.

Kacher is perhaps the best automotive journalists who writes for all major magazines (Car & Driver, Car Magazine, Autobild) and is generally extremely well informed. So yes, that V8 is not coming, but don’t be surprised if it still comes. Another option is that the V8 will come back for markets other than the European one.

