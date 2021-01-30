Saints will try in the final of the Copa Libertadores 2020 who will play against Palmeiras this Saturday 30 to become champion after almost a decade without achieving it and thus become the Brazilian team with the most titles in the tournament.

The whole of the coastal area of ​​the state of San Pablo integrates a group of three clubs that have won three Copa Libertadores each, along with Saint Paul and Porto Alegre Guild.

The last conquest of the Peixe It happened in 2011, when the team led by Muricy Ramalho was established with a young Neymar, Paulo Ganso and Elano as figures. In the final, he defeated Peñarol and celebrated in front of his audience, at the Morumbí Stadium.

Pelé and Neymar, reunited in the preview of the 2011 Libertadores final, which was won by Santos.

In total, Santos has eight international titles, including three Liberators, two Intercontinental Cup, one Conmebol, one South American Recopa and one Intercontinental Champions Super Cup.

Santos’ international titles

The international path of Saints It began in the early 60s, when the team that had Pelé as the maximum reference but a constellation of figures behind him reigned America and the world in the years 1962 and 1963.

In fact, in 1962 he had his first participation in the Liberators. He reached the final undefeated, where he met the powerful Peñarol which had just been crowned in the first two editions.

Pele He did not play in the first two games: the first leg, in Montevideo, was won by Santos by 2 to 1. The rematch, in Vila Belmiro, was won by Peñarol by 3 to 2. The tiebreaker was played at the Monumental Stadium in Buenos Aires: already with O Rei back, Saints he thrashed 3-0 with two of his goals.

He repeated in 1963, which he defined with Boca Juniors. Saints won both games: 3 to 2 in the first leg played in the Maracana, and 2 to 1 in The Bombonera. Thus, the team that had Dorval, Lima, Coutinho, Pelé and Pepe as forwards, achieved their two titles of the Liberators in Buenos Aires.

Those two championships in America had their correlation with paths Intercontinental: in ’62, Saints beat Benfica of Portugal with a global of 8 to 4 (3 to 2 in Rio de Janeiro and 5 to 2 in Lisbon. And in 63 he defeated the Milan. Both won at home by 4 to 2, and the tiebreaker was played at the Maracana, with a 1 to 0 victory for the Paulistas.

In 1968 he won the Intercontinental Champions Super Cup, in the final of which he beat Inter at the Giuseppe Meazza Stadium 1-0.

Thirty years had to wait to re-consecrate in an international tournament. In 1998 he won the now disappeared Conmebol Cup, in whose final he defeated Rosario Central: the team led by Emerson Leao won 1 to 0 in Saints and equaled 0 to 0 in the Gigante de Arroyito.

He returned to play an international final in 2003, but lost with the Boca Juniors Carlos Bianchi, who won that Copa Libertadores with a 5 to 1 overall.

With Neymar as a figure, in 2011 it regained international prestige. Won the Liberators after defeating Peñarol in the final again (2 to 1 overall), and the following year he was left with the South American Recopa, in which he defeated Universidad de Chile led by Jorge Sampaoli and had just won the Sudamericana.

Neymar’s celebration after his goal against Peñarol in the 2011 final. (EFE)

In the middle, he reached the final of the Club World Cup in 2011, but met a relentless Barcelona who thrashed him 4-0 in Yokohama, with two goals from Lionel Messi. In 2013, Neymar Junior was going to become Leo’s partner in the Catalan club.

