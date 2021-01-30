Saints and Palmeiras will define this Saturday the 61st edition of the Copa Libertadores of America, in a stadium Maracana that a Brazilian champion will be able to see in the duel between these two teams from São Paulo that are protagonists of the Nostalgia Classic, and that has a record clearly dominated by one of them.

The definition will also take place within the framework of two unpublished events that involve the protagonists but also all of Brazilian football, since never has a local team become champion of a continental club tournament in the mythical Maracana.

In addition, it will be the first time that Santos and Palmeiras meet for the Copa Libertadores, and they will do so to try to win again a title that they already obtained in other years: the Peixe goes for his fourth crown, and the Verdao seeks his second coronation.

Saints, who returns to play a final of the Cup Ten years after its last conquest, it achieved its first titles in the early 60s, when in 1962 and 1963 it was consecrated led by O Rei Pelé. And the last one was in 2011, when the great figure was a talented young man who promised to go far: Neymar.

The rivalry between Santos and Palmeiras is over 105 years old.

This will be his final cup break, since in 2003 he lost against Carlos Bianchi’s Boca Juniors, who won with a 5 to 1 aggregate.

The only crown of Palmeiras dates from 1999, the team led by Luiz Felipe Scolari that he was going to reach the final again in 2000, when he fell in front of Boca Juniors. Before the Verdao had lost in the 1961 definition (his first participation), against Peñarol, and in 1968 in front of La Plata students scored by Osvaldo Zubeldía when we have the information.

How Santos and Palmeiras arrive in the history

The final of the Copa Libertadores will be the 297th match in the history between Santos and Palmeiras, with the dominance of the Verdao, who won 126 games (with 500 goals) against 93 of the Peixe (409 points), and registered 77 draws.

The last two crosses in the Brasileirao had a favorable trend for Palmeiras. They won 2-1 at home on the fifth date, with goals from Patrick and Luiz Adriano, while Ramires, against, had scored for him Peixe.

In Vila Belmiro, on December 5, they equaled 2 to 2: goals from Diego Pituca and Marinho for the local, and from Raphael Veiga and Willian for the visit.

The last triumph of Saints dates from October 10, 2019, also at the Brasileirao: 2-0 at home, with goals from Gustavo Henrique and Marinho.

The first duel of Classic da Saudade dates from October 3, 1915, when the still called Palestra Italy defeated Santos 7-0 in a friendly. But the triumphal baptism in an official match for Verdao was on September 24, 1916: they won 4 to 2 in the Paulista championship.

SaintsMeanwhile, he achieved his first victory on December 17, 1916, in the same Paulistao and by 1 to 0.

They will play for the first time in the Liberators although they had already shared a poster in the same edition of the Cup. The initial in 2005: Palmeiras was eliminated in the round of 16 by San Pablo and Saints he reached the quarters, where he lost against Athletico Paranaense.

In 2017 they were taken out by the same rival, Barcelona de Guayaquil, Palmeiras in eighths already Saints In rooms. While in 2018 they were eliminated by Argentines: the Peixe was out against Independiente in the second round, and the Verdao he gave up in the semifinal against Boca.

Maracana will see a Brazilian champion

The stadium Maracana It has already hosted other Conmebol club tournament finals, but the crowning of a local team was never seen. Flamengo lost in his own stronghold against Independiente the definition of the 1995 Super Cup, and the 2017 South American Cup.

He Mengao has two titles of Liberators, but none could get it at home. In 1981 he was crowned against Cobreloa of Chile in a resolution that required a third tiebreaker match, played at the Centenario Stadium in Montevideo.

And in 2019 he won the first single match final, at the National Stadium in Lima against River Plate, which he beat 2 to 1 in the last minutes of a match that he lost early in the first half, and turned it back with two goals. by Gabriel Barbosa, Gabigol.

Another final that was played in the Maracana had to Saints as the protagonist, in 1963, although he played the first leg in Brazil and was consecrated in the rematch against Boca Juniors in La Bombonera.

Of the Rio de Janeiro clubs, the other that won the Liberators is Vasco Da Gama, but in addition to having been a local in his own stadium, Sao Januario, he was consecrated in 1998 against Barcelona de Guayaquil in a final that had its revenge match in Ecuador.

The panorama is different with the Brazilian team, which comes from being crowned in the 2019 Copa América in the final that in the Maracaná beat Peru by 2 to 1.

