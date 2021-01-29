Saints and Palmeiras will define the champion of the 61st edition of the Libertadores Cup, in a final that should have been played on November 21 but as a result of the pandemic of coronavirus It will be played more than two months later, at the Maracanã Stadium, in the city of Rio de Janeiro.

The meeting It will be played this Saturday, January 30 from 5:00 p.m. (Argentine time), a schedule set by Conmebol so it can be seen on central television in Europe.

In Argentina, it will be televised by the main signal of the ESPN network, on channels 103 of Cablevisión and 621 of DirecTV. It can also be seen on Conmebol’s own channel on social networks, through Facebook Watch.

How Santos and Palmeiras reach the final

Santos comes from leaving Boca Juniors on the road in the semifinals. (EFE)

Both began their participation in the Copa Libertadores from the group stage. Palmeiras was part of B, in which he finished above Guaraní, Bolívar and Tigre, with 16 points, 17 goals for and two against.

In the round of direct knockouts, Verdao eliminated Delfín (8-1 aggregate), Libertad in the quarterfinals (4-1) and River Plate (3-2) in the round of 16.

Santos was far ahead of Delfín from Ecuador, Defensa y Justicia and Olimpia in group G: he added 16 points, with ten goals converted and five received.

Then, Peixe took the Quito University Sports League out of the way (2-2 aggregate, it was resolved by the two goals he had scored as a visitor), Gremio in the quarterfinals (5-2) and Boca Juniors (3-0 ).

The history between Santos and Palmeiras

Palmeiras eliminated River Plate to reach the final of the Cup. (EFE)

The end of the Libertadores Cup It will be the 297th meeting in history between Saints and Palmeiras, with the dominance of Verdao, who won 126 games (with 500 goals) against 93 for Peixe (409 goals), and recorded 77 draws.

The last two crosses in the Brazilian had a favorable tendency to Palmeiras. They won 2-1 at home on the fifth date, with goals from Patrick and Luiz Adriano, while Ramires, against, had scored for him Peixe.

In Vila Belmiro, on December 5, they equaled 2 to 2: goals from Diego Pituca and Marinho for the local, and from Raphael Veiga and Willian for the visit.

The last triumph of Saints dates from October 10, 2019, also at the Brasileirao: 2-0 at home, with goals from Gustavo Henrique and Marinho.

Look also

