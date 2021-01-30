A new final of the Copa Libertadores is coming. This Saturday, January 30, already a single match (system established since 2019), in the historic Maracanã court, in Rio de Janeiro, Two Brazilian teams from the state of San Pablo, Santos and Palmeiras, will play the grand final from 5:00 p.m. in Argentina.

Santos, the mythical team of Pelé, won 3 finals (1962 and 1963 with the King and 2011 with Neymar), while Palmeiras goes for his second title, since he won it in 1999.

But in addition to the sporting glory, What prizes are there for the winner as other tournaments qualify?

The prizes of the final of the Libertadores

Santos’ celebration after eliminating Boca in the semis. They are candidates.

In the unforgettable and sad 2020, without an audience due to the coronavirus pandemic, CONMEBOL increased the tournament prizes and in total, it will distribute the figure of 168.3 million dollars among all the teams that disputed it for this which is the 61st edition of the tournament that started in 1960 with the consecration of Peñarol de Uruguay, its first winner.

The one who is champion will win the figure of 23.9 million dollars in total: to those accumulated throughout each phase of the tournament, it will add the 15 million dollars that this year’s winner wins as a special prize.

Who comes out runner-up will have to “console himself” with almost 15 million dollars (14.95): the 6 million prize for playing the final, and the rest that was accumulated in the group stage to arrive this Sunday at the Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro.

Palmeiras and Santos eliminated the Argentine teams River Plate and Boca Junior respectively in the semifinals, two other candidates who aimed to raise a new Cup. The traditional Argentine rivals each took the sum of US $ 8,950,000 for losing in the semifinals among the 2 million to reach that instance and the accumulated during the rest of the tournament .

Palmeiras celebrates after eliminating the impossible River Plate.

What other tournaments does the champion qualify for?

A few days later, the 2020 Copa Libertadores champion will play the biggest club tournament in the world: the FIFA Club World Cup. which will be played in Qatar from February 4 to 11, 2021, with 6 teams from 6 confederations where the great candidate will be Bayer Munich of Germany.

But the champion of the Libertadores will also play the South American Recopa 2021 against the recent champion of the South American Cup, Defense and Justice, from Argentina. And also, whoever wins in the final this Saturday at the Maracana will qualify directly to the group stage of the Copa Libertadores 2021.

In the 60 editions of the Copa Libertadores already completed, from 1960 to 2019, the Argentine teams were the ones who won the most titles: 25 against 19 titles of the Brazilian teams, that this year, with Santos or Palmeiras, they will add their 20th championship. And they will win the Cup for the second consecutive year, after Flamengo beat River Plate in the 2019 edition.

The Maracana stadium in Rio de Janeiro: final without public.

Independent of Avellanada is still the most winning team of the famous final with 7 titles. Follow him Boca Junior with 6 titles, Peñarol from Uruguay with 5 titles, and River Plate and Estudiantes, from Argentina, with 4 titles each.