This Saturday, January 30, 2021, from 5:00 p.m. and at the legendary Maracana Stadium in Rio de Janeiro, the ball will begin to roll between Santos and Palmeiras, the two teams that will seek to put their champion name in the 61st edition of the Copa Libertadores de América.

Main football tournament on the continent since 1960 in which its first version was played (Peñarol from Uruguay then beat Olimpia from Paraguay), This year’s finalists are two Brazilian teams: Santos and Palmeiras, who beat the Argentine teams Boca and River, respectively, in the semifinals.. But, How is this last meeting defined?

Single match final

Since the last championship, Conmebol installed the final as a single match on a field and selected country before the tournament is played, a model installed by the Champions League, the tournament that defines the best team of the year in Europe.

Palmeiras was lucky with River. Can you beat Santos?

With this new model of a single final, the first final, played on November 23, 2019 at the Monumental Stadium in Lima, Peru, Flamengo from Brazil was crowned champion by defeating River from Argentina 2-1.

It was a final that had it all: 78 thousand spectators in the stadium, a dominant team like River that quickly took the lead, and a surprising Flamengo who, when all was lost, in the 88th minute and in the 92nd, with goals from Gabriel Barbosa, kept the Cup in its 60th edition.

The final between Santos and Palmeiras, two teams from the state of São Paulo, Brazil, It will be a 90-minute match that, in the event of a tie, will have an extension of 30 minutes (divided into 2 periods of 15 minutes), and if the tie continues, it will be defined by penalties. Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, it will be played without spectators.

Santos dominated Boca in the semifinals and is a great favorite.

The referee for this grand final will be the Argentine Patricio Loustau seconded on the lines by Ezequiel Brailovsky and Diego Bonfa, and with Darío Herrera as fourth referee, all of Argentine nationality.

If Palmeiras win, it will be the second time that the team lifts the Copa Libertadores, since he was already champion in the edition of the end of the millennium, in 1999, by beating Deportivo Cali from Colombia in penalty shootouts.

Instead, Santos have already lifted the cup three times, always because of the talent of great players: in 1962 and 1963 they won it consecutively with the immeasurable talent of Pelé; while in 2011, it was Neymar, the last jewel of this beloved team from Brazil, who handled the strings of a new championship.

Barbosa kisses the Libertadores 2019. The Cup remains in Brazil.

History of champions of the Copa Libertadores

With the trophy this Saturday 30 at the Maracanã Stadium, the Brazilian teams will raise their titles to 20 in the much prized Copa Libertadores, which is still dominated in its general table by the 25 titles that the Argentine teams have already won, commanded by the 7 still insurmountable titles of Independiente de Avellaneda, the 6 of Boca and the 4 of River and Estudiantes.

San Pablo, Gremio and Santos are the teams that have won it the most times, with 3 titles. Although today, the heirs of Pelé have the opportunity to reach River in the table of champions.

Other Argentine clubs that managed to win this championship were Racing, Argentinos Junior, Velez and San Lorenzo, all with a title.

