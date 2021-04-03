The Real Sociedad has been proclaimed champion of the Cup and takes a considerable amount as a prize. In total, the people of Donostia have earned around 1,414,955.56 euros. The figure is not official, but an estimate can be made, since the economic prize depends on the sale of the TV rights. As reported Iusport, the Federation would enter about 31,474,932 million euros for the retransmission of the Cup in its 19-20 edition and Royal Decree Law 5/2015 in its article 8 establishes the percentage that corresponds to each team for participating (depending on the category) and for the performance bonus. Real Sociedad was entitled to a fixed amount only for participating and another variable part due to their trajectory in the tournament.

According to the Decree Law, 90% of the income from the sale of audiovisual rights goes to professional football (28,327,438.8 million) and the remaining 10% is destined to the promotion of amateur football and the teams of other categories that participate in the Cup (3,147,493.2). Of this amount destined to professional football, it is divided with the proportion 90% -10% between the First and Second Division teams. In this way, 25,494,694.9 million are reserved for LaLiga Santander clubs. Of this amount, 50% will be distributed equally between the 20 teams and the rest according to how far they have come in the Copa del Rey in recent seasons. Therefore, All teams were insured in the last edition of the Cup 637,367.37 euros. That is, the Royal Society already had more than half a million insured just for participating.

As for the other part of the award, the objective premium, is established as follows. The phase reached in the last five seasons is taken into account and each round has a percentage of 50% that corresponds to the First teams and that has not been distributed. Those who reach eighths will enter 2.5%; quarters 6%; semis by 9%, the runner-up by 16% and the champion by 22%. Taking into account this distribution, the 12,747,347.5 million for premiums by objectives must be divided into five parts of 2,549,469.5 million. In this way, the San Sebastian, for being champions of the 19-20 edition, take 560,883.29 and Athletic, for being runner-up, 407,915.12 euros.

But to know what the Royal Society takes for winning this edition of the Cup, it is necessary to do the summation of all the breakdown indicated in the Royal Decree Law. You have to count on the 637,367.37 euros that they only took for participating and belong to First, plus the premium for objectives of the last five years. The donostiarras in the last four editions only reached eighths (63,736.73 euros) and fourths (152,968.17), to which must be added the one to give champion in this edition (€ 560,883.29). In total, the performance premium is 777,588.19 euros and if we count the fixed amount for participating, the amount rises to 1,414,955.56 euros. Almost a million and a half.