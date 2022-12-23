O US house committee which investigates the invasion of the Capitol in 2021 released its final report on the case on Thursday (Dec. 22, 2022). The 800-plus-page document details the evidence collected by the group and concludes the 18-month investigation.

The text recounts the events before, during and after the attack on the headquarters of the US Congress. It also describes former US President Donald Trump’s actions to overturn the 2020 election results. full (10 MB, in English).

Altogether, there are 8 chapters that bring together documents and the testimony of more than 1,000 testimonies. According to the report, “a man” was the main cause of the invasion “whom many others followed”🇧🇷 The committee said through the document that none of the events of January 6 would have happened without the actions of the republican.

The text states that Trump carried out “a multi-party plan to overthrow the 2020 presidential election”🇧🇷 The former president would have inspired his supporters to commit the act.

The investigation by US deputies indicates that Trump and allies were involved in at least 200 actions against the election. The report features material on the former president’s efforts to stay in office even after losing the election.

According to the text, he pressured state election officials, the Department of Justice and his vice president, Mike Pence, to help him. Some of the conclusions presented in the report were addressed in the public hearings held by the committee.

“Time and time again, President Trump has been told that his allegations of voter fraud were untrue. He chose to spread them anyway.”states the report.

At the end of the document, the committee presents a list of 11 recommendations to prevent an event like the invasion of the US Capitol is held again. The suggestions also seek to hold Trump and his allies accountable for the attack.

On Monday (Dec. 19), the group called for the opening of criminal proceedings against Trump for inciting insurrection, conspiring to defraud the government and obstructing an act of Congress. The act in question would be the endorsement of the US Legislature to the result of the elections that elected Joe Biden to the US presidency.

The US House committee investigating the Capitol invasion recommends the following measures:

Approval of the Electoral Reform Law; Criminal and civil liability of those accused of misconduct, including lawyers; That US federal agencies take action to combat violent activity and review the security of intelligence data; Ask Congress to create a formal mechanism for individuals involved in acts of “insurrection” are prevented from holding public office; Designate joint sessions of Congress that certify general election results as Special National Security Events. Classification requires specific security measures, advance planning and preparation for events; Reforming criminal statutes to add more severe punishments against individuals who tried to impede the transfer of power; Passage of legislation to allow the US House to enforce its subpoenas in US Federal Court; That Congressional jurisdictional committees apply more severe punishments to people who threaten officials involved in election processes. They should also ensure greater protection of workers’ personal information; Increased Capitol Police oversight and improvements in training, equipment, and intelligence services; May Congressional committees continue “evaluating media company policies that have had the effect of radicalizing” your users “including provoking people to attack their own country”; That congressional committees investigate the risks to future elections of presidents who attempt to invoke an act of insurrection.

WHAT TRUMP SAYS

The former President of the United States manifested this Friday (Dec. 23) on the release of the final report. On his profile on the Truth Social network, Trump classified the document as “highly partisan” is “witch hunt”. Said the report failed to “study the reason for the protest”.

The document “purposely fails to mention Pelosi’s failure to meet my recommendation for troops to be used in [Washington] A.D“, said in reference to the current speaker of the US House, Nancy Pelosi.

REMEMBER THE CASE

US Congressmen gathered on Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021 to certify US President Joe Biden’s victory in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump supporters broke through the police barrier in front of the venue and invaded the House and Senate premises. More than 100 police officers were injured and 5 people died on the day.

Watch (6min):

The creation of the committee to investigate the invasion of the Capitol was approved in May 2021. It is made up of 9 congressmen: 7 Democrats and 2 Republicans. Representative Bennie Thompson chaired the committee.