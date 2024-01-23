Since last year it was well known that Nintendo has given a death sentence to 3DS and Wii Uat least if we talk about online services, something that first began with the closure of digital stores and then mentioned that there will no longer be a way to play titles with internet functions in 2024. However, the specific date has been left up in the air, and to the misfortune of many users, a few minutes ago the exact day on which they will no longer be able to play anything that requires connection was reported.

Through the company's official social networks, it has been reported that on April 8, 2024, they will lower the switch for these functions, resulting in the loss of access to online games. Mario Kart (7 and 8)share new levels created in Mario Maker,goodbye to the games Splatoon 1 in any of the online modes and of course, fans of Pokemon They will not be able to exchange any more creatures and it could even be that the Bank application will also stop being active.

Update: as of 4/8, online play and other functionality that uses online communication will end service for Nintendo 3DS and Wii U software. Thank you very much for your continued support of our products. Find out more: https://t.co/VdIdewGmB5 — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 24, 2024

Added to this is the fact that if the user has a balance in their portfolio of Nintendoyou can merge the account with nintendo switch so that the balance in favor is transferred to said console. The date to make the transaction is next March 11, 2024. And it goes without saying that if this transaction is not made in time, it is very likely that this money will be lost, without any possibility of recovering it so that it can be used in the current console of the company in Japan.

Of course, not everything is lost with the news, since they confirm in the questions and answers section that all the titles that do not require an internet connection can still be played. Also, it is necessary that the user download the titles previously purchased and that they do not have in the memory of any of the consoles.

Via: Nintendo

Editor's note: The end of an era will be coming with this blackout of online functions, we could consider these consoles as those in charge of supporting Nintendo in the decade from 2010 to 2020. And with that there are titles that will die completely like the first Splatoon , which was still being played.