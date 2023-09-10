The last episode of ‘Powerful Romina’ promises to leave all its followers breathless, since many things will come to light and the characters’ outcomes could have unexpected turns. Such is the case of Santiago, who could be murdered by Leonardo in full view of Romina, who seeks to persuade him. On the other hand, Virginia could get away with it after the vehicle that was transporting her to the prison was intercepted so she could escape from it and flee to another country.

Do you want to know what else will happen in the last chapter? Here we will tell you all the details so that you do not miss a single moment of the successful series of TV snail.

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Powerful Romina’, GRAND FINAL LIVE TODAY: schedule, channel and where to watch ONLINE

When is the final chapter of ‘Powerful Romina’ coming out?

The last chapter of ‘Romina Poderoso’ will be released on Monday, September 11, 2023 through the screens Snail Television. The series aired its first episode on May 31 and, from that day on, it was able to captivate the public and earn a place in the hearts of viewers, who follow, from Monday to Friday, the story starring Juanita Molina.

What time is the end of ‘Powerful Romina’?

The grand finale of ‘Romina Poderosa’ will air starting at 9.30 pm (Colombian time), thus maintaining the same schedule that it had since the day of its launch. The production directed by Rafael Martínez and Herney Luna will be broadcast, as usual, through the Caracol TV signal, minutes after the program ‘Yo me llama’.

Juanita Molina stars in the Colombian series ‘Romina Poderosa’. Photo: Caracol TV

YOU CAN SEE: ‘Powerful Romina’ on Netflix: when does it premiere, cast and what is the series about?

How to watch ‘Powerful Romina’ LIVE ONLINE?

To not miss ‘Romina poder’, you can enter the channel’s official websiteTV snail, in which you will have access to the new Colombian production LIVE and FREE online. Once there, register as a user and you will be ready to follow the exciting chapters of the Colombian soap opera, which features Zharick Molina.